China urges U.N. focus on militants using poison gas in Syria

China on Thursday urged U.N. Security Council members to back a draft resolution demanding states report when militants are developing chemical ...

UN envoy says Cambodia tensions near 'dangerous' tipping point

PHNOM PENH- A U.N. human rights envoy on Thursday urged Cambodia to ensure judicial fairness and prevent threats ...
 
