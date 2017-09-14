The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
typhoon
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas
Tough measures have been enforced to evacuate residents in the Mekong Delta, which is highly vulnerable to landslides.
Deadly typhoon Tembin weakens, but Vietnam remains wary
Winds are expected to slow down to 75 kph upon making landfall, but forecasters warn at-risk residents against ...
Mass evacuations in southern Vietnam as Typhoon Tembin nears
Students have been told to stay at home and around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam.
December 24, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam
Garbage and mud need to be cleaned up before the town welcomes APEC visitors this weekend.
November 09, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Damrey kills 106 in Vietnam, reservoirs brimming
As residents of central Vietnam are cleaning up after Damrey, more flooding looms with water being released from 49 reservoirs.
November 08, 2017 | 10:28 pm GMT+7
Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 89
Authorities warned that raging rivers were filling reservoirs to near-capacity in central and southern provinces.
November 07, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Storm Damrey wreaks havoc in central, southern Vietnam
27 people have died, 22 are missing and hundreds of houses have been destroyed.
November 05, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Tropical pressure system on course to hit Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay
The depression is forecast to bring heavy downpours to Hanoi and other parts of the north.
September 25, 2017 | 11:09 am GMT+7
In central Vietnam, life after mega-storm means making peace with the broken pieces
Young and old are trying to salvage what they can as the painstaking process of rebuilding gets underway.
September 17, 2017 | 12:28 pm GMT+7
The damage so far in central Vietnam
At least eight people have been killed and more than 100,000 houses have been unroofed or submerged.
September 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Typhoon Doksuri paralyzes Vietnam’s major telecom networks
Many in northern Vietnam, the most affected area, were disconnected from the internet on Friday night.
September 16, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Typhoon kills 8, causes massive blackout in central Vietnam
1.3 million people are out of electricity.
September 16, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Typhoon tears across Vietnam, skirting key coffee region
Nearly 80,000 people have been evacuated from coastal regions with winds exceeding 130 km (80 miles) per hour.
September 15, 2017 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam braces for strongest typhoon in decade, orders evacuation
Locals on the north-central coast are putting their faith in sand bags, bamboo poles and ropes to cope with winds of up to 150kph.
September 14, 2017 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam on red alert as worst storm in years bears down
Doksuri is forecast to hit Vietnam on Friday night with wind speeds of at least 118kph.
September 13, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
View more stories