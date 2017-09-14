VnExpress International
Tag typhoon
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas

Tough measures have been enforced to evacuate residents in the Mekong Delta, which is highly vulnerable to landslides. 

Deadly typhoon Tembin weakens, but Vietnam remains wary

Winds are expected to slow down to 75 kph upon making landfall, but forecasters warn at-risk residents against ...

Mass evacuations in southern Vietnam as Typhoon Tembin nears

Students have been told to stay at home and around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam. 
December 24, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7

Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam

Garbage and mud need to be cleaned up before the town welcomes APEC visitors this weekend.
November 09, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7

Typhoon Damrey kills 106 in Vietnam, reservoirs brimming

As residents of central Vietnam are cleaning up after Damrey, more flooding looms with water being released from 49 reservoirs.
November 08, 2017 | 10:28 pm GMT+7

Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 89

Authorities warned that raging rivers were filling reservoirs to near-capacity in central and southern provinces.
November 07, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7

Storm Damrey wreaks havoc in central, southern Vietnam

27 people have died, 22 are missing and hundreds of houses have been destroyed. 
November 05, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7

Tropical pressure system on course to hit Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

The depression is forecast to bring heavy downpours to Hanoi and other parts of the north.
September 25, 2017 | 11:09 am GMT+7

In central Vietnam, life after mega-storm means making peace with the broken pieces

Young and old are trying to salvage what they can as the painstaking process of rebuilding gets underway.
September 17, 2017 | 12:28 pm GMT+7

The damage so far in central Vietnam

At least eight people have been killed and more than 100,000 houses have been unroofed or submerged.
September 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Typhoon Doksuri paralyzes Vietnam’s major telecom networks

Many in northern Vietnam, the most affected area, were disconnected from the internet on Friday night. 
September 16, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7

Typhoon kills 8, causes massive blackout in central Vietnam

1.3 million people are out of electricity. 
September 16, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7

Typhoon tears across Vietnam, skirting key coffee region

Nearly 80,000 people have been evacuated from coastal regions with winds exceeding 130 km (80 miles) per hour.
September 15, 2017 | 12:21 pm GMT+7

Vietnam braces for strongest typhoon in decade, orders evacuation

Locals on the north-central coast are putting their faith in sand bags, bamboo poles and ropes to cope with winds of up to 150kph.
September 14, 2017 | 04:02 pm GMT+7

Vietnam on red alert as worst storm in years bears down

Doksuri is forecast to hit Vietnam on Friday night with wind speeds of at least 118kph.
September 13, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
