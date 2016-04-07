VnExpress International
Automobile imports drop off but Thailand accelerates to pole position

Vietnam imported 29,000 completely built unit cars in the first four months of 2016, with Thailand supplying around a third of them.

Car imports fall back in first quarter

Vietnam had imported 14,903 completely built-up automobiles (CBUs) by mid-March this year, a decrease of 4,066 ...
 
