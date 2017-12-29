The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Trinh Xuan Thanh
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's runaway oil exec appeals second life sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh claimed he did not commit embezzlement as convicted by the Hanoi court last month.
Runaway bigwig receives second life sentence as PetroVietnam purge continues
Trinh Xuan Thanh has been found guilty for losses worth millions of dollars at the energy giant's real estate unit.
Vietnam’s former oil execs appeal jail terms in landmark corruption case
Dinh La Thang said his 13-year sentence was ‘too harsh’ while the runaway Trinh Xuan Thanh said he did not commit the convicted crimes.
February 03, 2018 | 01:19 pm GMT+7
Runaway bigwig's second trial suspended pending verification in Vietnam
Prosecutors have asked for more time to look into one of the companies Trinh Xuan Thanh was involved with.
January 28, 2018 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s runaway bigwig stands second trial for embezzlement
The hearing comes just two days after Trinh Xuan Thanh was sentenced to life for causing million-dollar losses at PetroVietnam.
January 24, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Runaway oil exec sentenced to life as PetroVietnam corruption trial wraps up
Trinh Xuan Thanh's former boss at the oil giant, Dinh La Thang, was given 13 years behind bars for mismanagement.
January 22, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7
Runaway oil exec asks for time with family in Germany as PetroVietnam verdict looms
His former boss Dinh La Thang also pleaded to be with his sick father before serving his sentence.
January 17, 2018 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1
A summary of the main clashes between prosecutors and defendants at the trial of fallen political figures.
January 16, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Prosecutors propose life sentence for runaway PetroVietnam exec as landmark trial heats up
His former boss and once rising political star Dinh La Thang faces 14-15 years in jail.
January 11, 2018 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam begins trial of top oil execs
Once rising political star Dinh La Thang and runaway energy bigwig Trinh Xuan Thanh took the stand on Monday.
January 08, 2018 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Vietnam's runaway energy bigwig faces 2nd death sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh allegedly agreed to undersell shares at PVP Land's project and accepted the buyer's $617,000 'gift' in return.
December 29, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Top Vietnamese energy execs to stand 2-week trial in January
Fallen political star Dinh La Thang and runaway bigwig Trinh Xuan Thanh will be trialled alongside 20 former colleagues at PetroVietnam.
December 27, 2017 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Runaway energy bigwig faces death as Vietnam ready to fry corruption big fish
PetroVietnam’s former board chairman Dinh La Thang may receive 20 years in jail for huge losses caused by his subordinate Trinh Xuan Thanh.
December 26, 2017 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Notorious Vietnamese oil exec to stand trial in January: court
The Hanoi's People's Court will hold separate hearings regarding Trinh Xuan Thanh’s alleged violations at PetroVietnam.
December 04, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam presses ahead with trial of fugitive oil executive
That will be the latest high-profile trial, scheduled for February 2018 at the latest, to take place as Vietnam's corruption crackdown widens.
November 25, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter