VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Tribeca
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary

The Tribeca film festival in New York ended on Saturday with an emotional reunion: the cast of "The Godfather" on the film's 45th anniversary.
 
go to top