tree felling
Falling trees threaten a way of life in Saigon

Can trees be a part of urban life? The answer is yes, at least in Saigon.

What's your take on Saigon sacrificing over 250 trees for new bridge?

One of the city's most beautiful tree-lined streets will be cut bare by the project.

Take a final look at these Saigon sentinels before they're gone forever

Standing imposingly for hundreds of years old in the city’s downtown area, these trees will have to make way for a bridge that will connect the city's new center.
July 09, 2017 | 11:11 am GMT+7
 
