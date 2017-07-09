The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
tree felling
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Falling trees threaten a way of life in Saigon
Can trees be a part of urban life? The answer is yes, at least in Saigon.
What's your take on Saigon sacrificing over 250 trees for new bridge?
One of the city's most beautiful tree-lined streets will be cut bare by the project.
Take a final look at these Saigon sentinels before they're gone forever
Standing imposingly for hundreds of years old in the city’s downtown area, these trees will have to make way for a bridge that will connect the city's new center.
July 09, 2017 | 11:11 am GMT+7