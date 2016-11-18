The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
transplant
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Scientists gene-edit piglets, bringing transplants to humans closer
This work could save lives by reducing organ donor waiting lists.
Japanese doctors to assist Vietnam's first lung transplant
A critically ill 6-year-old boy will be going under the knife in Hanoi next week.
New lung transplant technique could save lives: study
A new technique raises hopes for saving more lives.
November 18, 2016 | 02:58 pm GMT+7