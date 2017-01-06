VnExpress International
Cuba vote opens final chapter of Castro era

Sunday's general election is the first since the death in 2016 of Fidel Castro, and marks the beginning of major change at the top in Cuba.

Cuba delays historic handover from Castro to new president

Raul Castro was originally set to step down in February, ending nearly 60 years of Castro brothers' rule and ...

US Ambassador to finish Vietnam tenure despite Trump mandate

'As a career diplomat, I have not been asked to resign.'
January 06, 2017 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
 
