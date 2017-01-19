VnExpress International
Obama visit shows Vietnam is now a country, not a war

Unlike the previous two visits of U.S. presidents to Vietnam, Obama’s arrival in Hanoi seems no longer prominently haunted by the Vietnam-American ...
 
