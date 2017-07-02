VnExpress International
Tag traditional taxi
Can traditional taxis survive the onslaught of ride-hailing apps in Vietnam?

Seemingly priced out of the game, drivers, passengers and experts discuss the fate of local cab firms.   

Top Vietnam taxi firm says Uber, Grab driving it out of business

App-based transport services have eaten into the profits of traditional cabs.
 
