VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag trading floor
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's gold traders call for trading floor, rules relaxation

The central bank is urged to ease its grip on the gold market and imports.

Stock market listings still a long way off for Vietnam's start-ups

Experts say it would be impossible for Vietnamese start-up companies to go public on a bespoke stock exchange ...
 
go to top