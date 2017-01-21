VnExpress International
TPP trade deal advances without United States

The agreement would now be called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

TPP countries agree to keep trade deal alive, much work remains

The 11 countries committed to 'the core elements' of the trade deal while making clear more work remains.

TPP leaders' meeting fails to materialize amid disputes

The spat highlighted the continuing challenge to reviving a pact after President Donald Trump ditched it.
November 10, 2017 | 05:52 pm GMT+7

Trump trade strategy starts with quitting Asia pact: White House

'This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers.'
January 21, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7
 
