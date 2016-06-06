The most read Vietnamese newspaper
trade deficit
Vietnam's biggest trade deficit is no longer with China but S.Korea
Experts said the trend is not a source of concern as the Korean imports mostly serve industrial production in Vietnam.
US, China fail to agree on trade issues, casting doubt on other issues
The annual economic dialogue session in Washington ended with no new announcements on US market access to China.
Is the US trade deficit destroying jobs?
While the Trump administration says 'unfair competition' has cost U.S. jobs, economists insist trade is beneficial an creates jobs.
May 19, 2017 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Vietnam won't change GDP growth target for 2017 after Q1 slowdown
The government has adopted a determined stance despite a slowdown in the industrial sector, a smaller rice harvest and a widening trade gap.
May 05, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Q1 economic growth slowest in 3 years
The industrial sector and trade deficit have been dragging on the country's economic momentum.
March 29, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slips back to trade deficit in January
But officials say it should not be a cause for concern as the economy is set to benefit from global trade growth this year.
February 06, 2017 | 08:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam widens ASEAN trade gap
A taste for Thai fruit, vegetables and cars contributed to a $3.3 billion trade deficit.
October 18, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets economic targets for 2017
Vietnam aims to reach an annual economic growth rate of 6.8 percent next year through higher labor productivity and competitive capacity, according to the framework of a ...
June 22, 2016 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Japan returns to trade deficit in May
Japan fell into a trade deficit in May, the first since January, as export declines accelerated while imports dropped, the finance ministry said Monday.
June 20, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Vietnam posts $177 mln trade deficit in May: customs office
Vietnam reported a trade deficit of $177 million in May, the country's customs department said on Tuesday, far below the $400 million deficit predicted by the government.
June 14, 2016 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
Trade deficit looms for Vietnam despite positive start to 2016
The country will run a trade deficit this year but the figure will be less than five percent of total export revenue, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a teleconference ...
June 06, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s trade deficit with China drops
Vietnam saw a reduction of 15.6 percent in its trade deficit with China in the first quarter of 2016, raising expectations about an ongoing decline for the whole year.
April 11, 2016 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
