VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag toxic waste
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

160 tons of toxic waste illegally moved from China to Vietnam

The red mud may have been transported to Vietnam for disposal.

Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa

The Vietnamese government has warned Taiwanese steel maker Formosa not to ever again leak toxic waste into the ...
 
go to top