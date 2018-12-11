AFF final: Vietnam gain advantage after 2-2 draw with Malaysia

Vietnam squandered 2-nil lead by wasting many opportunities in the second half of the final first leg of AFF Cup 2018.

Nguyen Huy Hung got a tap in in the 22nd minute and Pham Duc Huy scored again from a stunning long shot just three minutes later.

Malaysia's Mohd Sadd shortened the scoreboard for Malaysia from a header in the 36th minute, closing the first half 2-1 for Vietnam.

Park Hang-seo's team did not play well in the second half. They wasted many opportunities and many passes went wrong, before they conceded another goal to a free kick by Muhammad Safawi in the 60th minute.

Coach Park said his players had a good game and tried their best, but somehow he was "disappointed."

Conceding two goals is not such a terrible thing on an away game, he said, but the team will hae to prepare better for the return match.

Two teams will meet again for the second leg of the AFF final in Hanoi on December 15. Vietnam can win the trophy if they can secure a 1-1 or goalless draw, because a goal scored away values more than one at home. The team claimed championship in 2008.