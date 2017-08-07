VnExpress International
Tag toll fee
Toll station trouble prompts operator to request police probe in northern Vietnam

Drivers are paying with stacks of small change to cause traffic to back up in protest of high fees and a dangerous road.

In Vietnam, deep-rooted vested interests threaten to derail corruption crackdown

Vietnam's top leadership has admitted that interest groups have exerted their surging influence on the ...

Vietnam's transport ministry slammed for handpicking investors for projects that shortchange the public

Inspectors are questioning why there was only one bidder for each multi-million dollar job.
August 18, 2017 | 07:15 pm GMT+7

Disgruntled drivers force new toll station to close on Vietnam highway

Staff abandoned the station after more than 50 drivers tried to pay using stacks of small change, causing a massive tailback.
August 14, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7

Angry drivers jam up highway toll station by paying with bottles of change in Vietnam

Drivers say they already pay multiple tolls along the highway, and the new station has been set up in the wrong place.
August 07, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
 
