Tet Offensive
Meet the Saigon family who stockpiled secret arsenal for Tet Offensive
Tran Van Lai's cover as a rich contractor put him in the perfect position to build a network of tunnels before the order came to launch the attacks.
Vietnam remembers victory and losses 50 years after Tet Offensive
Heroic memories are accompanied by pain and guilt, say veterans who lost hundreds of comrades.
Unearthing history in Vietnam's war tunnels
Most of the tunnels were destroyed by American bombs, many have now become tourist attractions.
January 30, 2018 | 09:46 am GMT+7
HCMC to close two central streets this Friday for Tet Offensive ceremony
Traffic around the Independence Palace will be diverted during the morning.
January 24, 2018 | 09:40 pm GMT+7
Mass grave unearthed at Vietnam airport
A military search unit, assisted partially by two U.S. veterans, believes it has unearthed the burial site of 150 Vietnamese soldiers killed in the war.
April 14, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7