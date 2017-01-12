VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Tet holiday
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Into the forest: quest for wild peach trees ahead of Lunar New Year

Peach blossoms are an integral part of the Lunar New Year holiday in northen Vietnam.

Thirsty for Tet: Saigon expected to drink 40 million liters of beer during holiday

And 45 million liters of soft drinks, according to new projections.
 
go to top