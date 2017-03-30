VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tax reform
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Low VAT rates in Vietnam benefit the rich more than the poor: World Bank

Despite widespread public opposition to raising VAT rates, a World Bank chief economist argues otherwise. 

US: Tensions remain as Republicans eye tax reform

Trump, conservatives try to put aside bitterness over the healthcare debacle to seek common ground on tax reform.
 
go to top