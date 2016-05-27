The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's finance ministry rejects taxi association's call to slash VAT
Ride-hailing apps like Uber and Grab are allegedly eating into the profits of taxi firms.
Used cars now cost more as Vietnam hikes taxes
The government tries to curb imports of second-hand automobiles to encourage the use of new, energy-efficient ...
Tax arrears could drown Vietnamese shrimp firms
Shrimp producers could lose billions if they are forced to pay arrears on feed imports.
August 01, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Tax avoidance leaves $3.4 bln hole in national budget
Vietnam failed to collect VND76 trillion ($3.4 billion) in taxes during the first four months of this year, of which Hanoi’s bill added up to more than 30 percent of the figure, ...
May 27, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
