China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods

'China and the U.S. as the world's top two economies, cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries,' China said.

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Record anti-dumping duties pose a threat to local pangasius exporters.

Trump to authorize tariffs as White House opens way for more exemptions

The tariffs would impose a duty of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium to counter cheap imports, especially from China.
March 08, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7

Australia warns of trade war, pushes for Trump tariffs exemption

There are also local industry concerns that the tariffs could see cheap steel destined for the U.S. flood Australia.
March 04, 2018 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Asian markets tumble as Trump tariffs fan trade war fears

Traders followed their U.S. counterparts in heading to the hills after the president imposed levies on the commodities as part of his 'America First' policy.
March 02, 2018 | 03:34 pm GMT+7

Trump to impose steep tariffs on steel, aluminum, stoking trade war talk

Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum would be formally announced next week.
March 02, 2018 | 08:35 am GMT+7

US Commerce Department proposes hefty import curbs on steel, aluminum from Vietnam, China

The department recommended a steel tariff of at least 53 percent and a 23.6 percent tariff on all aluminum products from Vietnam.
February 17, 2018 | 08:34 am GMT+7

Indonesia overtakes Thailand to become Vietnam’s top car supplier in August

Tariff cuts under a regional trade deal are making cars from Southeast Asia more affordable in Vietnam.
September 18, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7

US in tariff probe of Chinese steel sent through Vietnam

Chinese companies are accused of shipping steel through Vietnam to avoid import tariffs.
November 07, 2016 | 11:21 am GMT+7

Asian trade deal nations discuss ending tariffs on over 90 percent of goods

The free trade zone between the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand is ...
June 27, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7

China complains to WTO that U.S. fails to implement tariff ruling

In another sign of escalating trade tensions between China and the United States, Beijing told the World Trade Organization on Friday that Washington was failing to implement a ...
May 14, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7

Online services clear customs procedures

Customs agencies currently offer 181 real-time processing services to help both domestic and international enterprises cut through administrative procedures.
April 11, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7
 
