Tet travel rush: Crowds mob Tan Son Nhat Airport to welcome home relatives

Be prepared for seasonal chaos if you're planning on picking up loved ones from Vietnam's largest airport.

Gridlock on opening day of overpass built to ease traffic near Saigon airport

Oh, the irony.

Take a swing over controversial golf course next to congested Saigon airport

On the bright side, you might be able to squeeze in nine holes if your flight is delayed.
June 04, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to expand overburdened Tan Son Nhat Airport under new plan

The airport is set to receive more than twice the passengers in the next decade.
September 12, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7
 
