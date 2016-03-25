VnExpress International
Australian 99-year-old smashes age world record in pool

'When you're in the water you're in an anti-gravity environment and it's beautiful.'

Vietnamese women bathed in gold after stellar SEA Games performance

The women outshone the men this year to help the country finish third at the region's biggest sporting event.

Schooling overtakes Phelps to win first gold for Singapore

Singaporean swimmer claimed the first ever gold medal for Singapore and made an Olympic record.
August 13, 2016 | 09:25 am GMT+7

Kids, beer bottles and a public pool - how Laos swimmer, 14, trains for Rio

A teenager is desperately trying to train for the Rio Olympics.
July 31, 2016 | 09:56 am GMT+7

Ha Long locals risk dangerous waters to escape summer sun

Despite life-threatening dangers, locals in Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province have taken to the waters of their famous bay to escape the scorching summer heat.
June 25, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Da Nang officials swim in the sea to ease pollution rumor

Head of environment department in Da Nang City and other government officers went for a swim in the sea this morning, affirming citizens that the water is not polluted amid ...
April 30, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7

Chinese anti-doping agency denies swimming cover up

China's Anti-Doping Agency says there has been no "cover up" of positive doping tests by the country's swimmers and that the results of its investigations will be released in line ...
March 25, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
 
