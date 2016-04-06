The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Probe launched after teacher forced to kneel in apology by angry parents in Vietnam
The parents claim their children had been humiliated for breaking school rules.
Vietnam wins first gold medal at intn'l science contest for junior students
None of the Vietnamese students left the contest empty-handed.
Number of Vietnamese students in the US rises for 16th consecutive year: report
The country ranks sixth globally in terms of how many of its students were studying in the U.S. in the 2016-2017 school year.
November 14, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese students turn to Japan in hope of getting good jobs
It seems like a win-win situation for Japanese companies looking for skilled employees in Vietnam.
May 25, 2017 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam teens surpass EU, US peers in science in global education ranking
Their math skills are also strong, but somehow in sharp decline compared to three years ago, the global survey has found.
December 07, 2016 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Lick and get high: LSD stamps creep into Vietnam
The drug, known for its powerful hallucinogenic effects, is sold at low prices to Vietnamese youth.
September 18, 2016 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Gov't funds help 800 students return to school on Vietnam's ravaged central coast
Fishing families have got the support they needed so their kids can go back to school.
September 09, 2016 | 05:18 pm GMT+7
Authorities cover school fees after central Vietnam's fish death disaster
Around 1,000 students are exempt from all tuition fees
September 07, 2016 | 12:19 pm GMT+7
No fish, no school: 1,000 students forced to stay at home in central Vietnam
Fishermen are demanding authorities pay school fees after mass fish deaths.
September 06, 2016 | 01:39 pm GMT+7
U.S. arrests 21 for visa fraud in fake university sting
The United States arrested 21 suspects Tuesday on suspicion of visa fraud conspiracy for allowing more than 1,000 foreign students, primarily from China and India to extend their ...
April 06, 2016 | 09:43 am GMT+7
