Vietnamese student found dead in Germany

Family and friends had lost contact with the 21-year-old exchange student.

UK schools go gender neutral to stop bullying

Education and health administrators say they are finding that more children today are questioning their gender ...

Vietnamese student jailed in Singapore for hacking professor's account to change grades

The 22-year-old still denies the crime but his lawyer says he did it to avoid losing his scholarship.
November 10, 2017 | 03:53 pm GMT+7

International students offered taste of reality through community service trips in Vietnam

Take on the challenge and experience what life's like in Vietnam's wildest destinations.  
September 01, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Hanoi lines up dedicated bus services for students

Underage driving and traffic congestion will be targeted if the plan is approved by the city's leaders.
May 26, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7

Three students killed by hydropower plant discharge in central Vietnam

The whereabouts of a fourth student caught up in the current remains unknown.
May 24, 2017 | 10:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnam student wins prize at US science fair after controversial visa rejections

Pham Huy was denied twice and almost missed his trip to Los Angeles.
May 20, 2017 | 01:32 pm GMT+7

Trump revokes Obama guidelines on transgender bathrooms

Reversing the guidelines is likely to prompt more street protests.
February 23, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
 
