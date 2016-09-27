VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag street children
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Off the street, into the kitchen: Vietnamese kids find path out of poverty

A Hoi An social enterprise expands its hospitality training to Ho Chi Minh City as donations tighten.

Teens seek refuge under Saigon bridge

Homeless children as young as 13 prefer life by the river instead of an institution.
 
go to top