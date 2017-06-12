The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What's On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
steel
Product exclusions from US tariffs may take 90 days: document
U.S. allies remain in the dark about country-specific exemptions.
'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire
The Chairman of Hoa Phat Corporation shares his personal views on life and stories of his company’s ...
Vietnamese steel firms face wrath of Trump's protectionism drive
Local steel producers may lose their foothold in the U.S. market and face fierce competition from China.
March 08, 2018 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Trump to authorize tariffs as White House opens way for more exemptions
The tariffs would impose a duty of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium to counter cheap imports, especially from China.
March 08, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Trump to impose steep tariffs on steel, aluminum, stoking trade war talk
Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum would be formally announced next week.
March 02, 2018 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam attempts to swerve tax hike on steel exports to US
Trump has until April to decide whether or not to slap further steel tariffs on 12 countries, including Vietnam.
February 27, 2018 | 11:19 pm GMT+7
US Commerce Department proposes hefty import curbs on steel, aluminum from Vietnam, China
The department recommended a steel tariff of at least 53 percent and a 23.6 percent tariff on all aluminum products from Vietnam.
February 17, 2018 | 08:34 am GMT+7
Trump threatens China sanctions, vows to rework South Korea trade deal
The U.S. president accused Beijing of decimating American steel and aluminum industries.
February 14, 2018 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Vietnamese steel makers in battle against steep US import duties
The U.S. claims Chinese steel is being processed or shipped through Vietnam to avoid heavy taxes.
December 22, 2017 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
US slaps duties on Vietnamese steel originating from China
Although the product was processed in Vietnam, as much as 90 percent of the product's value originated from China.
December 06, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
US slaps anti-dumping duties on steel rods from seven countries
'The dumping of goods below market value in the U.S. is something the Trump Administration takes very seriously.'
October 26, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping investigation in Australia
An Australian firm has accused Vietnamese manufacturers of manipulating market prices.
June 12, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Polluting Formosa steel plant gets greenlight in Vietnam to fire up new furnace
The decision coincides with Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group's pledge to pour another $1 billion into the plant.
May 11, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Taiwan’s Formosa to pump $1 bln in notorious steel plant in Vietnam - report
The fresh funds would be used to expand production capacity and environment protection, following a toxic spill a year ago.
May 06, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Prime Minister halts $10.6 bln steel plant over questions of demand, pollution
Says the project is 'very sensitive' in the wake of Vietnam's worst ever environmental disaster that occured last year.
April 16, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7
