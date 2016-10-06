VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag State Treasury
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Huge funds raised from bonds lie idle in Vietnam

The country is sitting on cash piles after a strong year for debt sales.

Bond sales land Vietnam $367 million windfall

Long term bonds with high yields were snapped at the auction in Hanoi this week.
 
go to top