Tag
state-owned enterprises
Will more heads topple as Vietnam’s scandalous graft trial nears verdict?
A huge banking-sector corruption trial is all set to open a can of worms as Vietnam’s anti-graft move plows ahead.
Vietnam widens crackdown on corruption-contaminated public sector. What's next?
Last week's downfall of oil and banking execs could mean Vietnam’s leadership is pointing both barrels at graft.
Vietnam orders quick listing of state enterprises after IPOs
Delays are estimated to cost the country $15 billion.
October 07, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam rakes in nearly $200 million from state firm sell-offs
Vietnam divested VND2.1 trillion from state-owned enterprises during the first five months of the year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding approximately VND4.2 trillion ...
June 07, 2016 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to retain state control of enterprises in national security and defense
Vietnam is trying to accelerate share sales in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that began in the 1990s as the government seeks to spur economic growth to 6.7 percent this year. ...
June 03, 2016 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
State investment firm SCIC earns $46 million from bank deposits
The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) earned over VND1 trillion ($46 million) from bank deposits last year, its corporate financial statement showed.
April 02, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7
