Tag State Capital Investment Corporation
First Vinamilk's stake sale set for December

The government will offload a 9 percent stake first before completely divesting from the dairy company.

Vietnam to fully divest from Maritime Bank

The sale of a block of more than 2.4 million shares has been scheduled for October.
 
