Vietnam requests Taiwan to stop repeated drills in the Spratlys

The reapeated drills threaten peace and stability in the East Sea, Vietnam foreign ministry says.

Vietnamese in Germany protest China's militarization of contested waters

Over 100 protesters gathered to condemn China's actions in the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos.

Vietnam speaks up after Chinese banks branch out on seized island

'…any move conducted by foreign countries in the area without Vietnam’s permission is illegal.'
February 09, 2017 | 08:34 pm GMT+7

Old map seen as proof of Vietnam’s sovereignty over islands

The 1827 map depicts Vietnam’s central coastline with the offshore Paracel Islands clearly shown.
January 11, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
 
