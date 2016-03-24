VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag spirit doll
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Lucky or Chucky? Thai spirit dolls delight and disturb

Driving to a Buddhist temple on the northern fringes of Bangkok, beauty salon owner Natsuda Jantaptim is running through her youngest daughter's ...
 
go to top