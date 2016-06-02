The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Fight over US spending bill rekindles immigration debate
Lawmakers have until March 23 to work out how to fund government agencies for the next six months.
HCMC wants $687 mln budget to host Southeast Asia’s biggest sports event
The city says it will need three new venues to host the SEA Games in 2021, but Hanoi claims it could organize the ...
Are young, urban Vietnamese spending too much?
Vietnamese Generation Z grew up during an economic boom; does it justify their 'urge to splurge'?
December 16, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
More foreigners touching down in Vietnam, but belts have been tightened
And whether they come back is another big question.
December 07, 2017 | 06:26 pm GMT+7
Global cancer drug spending to exceed $150 bln by 2020
Worldwide spending on cancer medicines will exceed $150 billion by 2020, driven by the emergence of expensive new therapies that help the immune system to attack tumors, according ...
June 02, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7
