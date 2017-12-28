The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Philippines' top judge vows fight as Duterte, allies seek ouster
Duterte and Sereno first crossed swords in 2016 as Sereno was vocal against Duterte's drug war.
Grab makes takeover bid for Uber’s Southeast Asia operations, including Vietnam: reports
Uber has been unable to turn a profit in Asian markets, making it a prime target for rivals.
US slaps sanctions on Laos Golden Triangle 'casino' in bid to break up narco-empire
Laos shares a border with Vietnam and Thailand, an important 'Golden Triangle' smuggling hub for narcotics.
February 01, 2018 | 10:07 am GMT+7
Shivering in the tropics: Southeast Asia faces 'cooling crisis'
Energy demand from Vietnam and its neighbors climbed 70 percent from 2000 to 2016.
January 29, 2018 | 08:13 am GMT+7
India plans closer Southeast Asia maritime ties to counter China
India already has strong naval ties with Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.
January 25, 2018 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Eyeing China, US moves to strengthen Indonesian defense ties
Jim Mattis will head to Vietnam after his visit to Indonesia to strengthen defense ties.
January 23, 2018 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Analysis: Southeast Asia's illegal fuel market
Analysts estimate about 3 percent of Southeast Asia's consumed fuel is sourced illegally, worth $10 billion a year.
January 18, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Duterte under fire as Philippines moves to close news website Rappler
Duterte is set to shut down Rappler, a critical voice of his government.
January 16, 2018 | 10:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban
Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
January 16, 2018 | 09:51 am GMT+7
12,000 flee as lava oozes from Philippine volcano
Mayon, a near-perfect cone that draws thousands of tourists, is also considered the Philippines' most active volcano.
January 15, 2018 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
China lavishes cash on ally Cambodia with eyes on the Mekong
Cambodia is promised billions of dollars in investment if the country says yes to China's mega-dam project.
January 15, 2018 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's productivity lags behind Laos
The productivity gap between Vietnam and its neighbors is widening due to outdated technology and a low-skilled workforce.
December 29, 2017 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
UN warns of 'massive' human rights abuses on Philippines' Mindanao
Duterte has called the island a 'flashpoint for trouble' and for atrocities by Islamist and communist rebels.
December 28, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Philippines storm death toll tops 200, tens of thousands displaced
Storm Tembin, which is entering Vietnamese waters, has swept through the Philippines and killed at least 200 on the way.
December 24, 2017 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Thailand battles drug-resistant malaria strains that imperil global campaign
Hard-won gains are at risk from the latest drug-resistant form and currently spreading to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.
December 15, 2017 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
View more stories
