Son Tung M-TP
Vietnamese pop star rings out over SEA Games in Malaysia

M-TP's 2016 hit has been representing Vietnam at Southeast Asia's biggest sporting event.

First Vietnamese pop star hits 1 million YouTube subscribers

His latest music video received nearly 38 million views in 10 days.
 
