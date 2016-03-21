The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Solar panels shine in darkest Amazon, the 'last frontier'
In the darkest reaches of Brazil's Amazon, solar panels are bringing light -- and could help save the rainforest.
Air pollution throws shade on India's solar success
New research has found the smog and dust that sickens millions across India every year is also sapping solar power ...
China powers up world’s largest floating solar farm
A new floating solar farm constructed on a lake in Huainan City, China, is said to be the largest in the world.
June 13, 2017 | 08:33 am GMT+7
Fast-growing Vietnam to invest $40 billion in electricity projects by 2020
The country is also shifting attention to renewable energy to meet the needs of the economy.
October 28, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam utility cuts power purchases from China
Vietnam Electricity refrained from buying electricity from China last month following a surge in domestic output.
September 03, 2016 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam pushes renewable energy with focus on solar power
Vietnam is grappling to generate enough energy to power the economy.
August 26, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
Brunei Prince weighs investment opportunities in Vietnam
A delegation of foreign investors led by Brunei Prince Abdul Qawi is in Vietnam to look for where to pour money into.
May 19, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam aims to boost solar energy, reduce coal use
Vietnam’s government plans to significantly increase the contribution made by the solar energy sector and cut power generated from coal, according to adjustments to the National ...
March 22, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
