The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
soft drink
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam bans sale of soft drinks in schools: PM
Advertisements of soft drinks and other ‘unhealthy products’ are also being blacklisted, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam chews over special consumption tax on sugary drinks
The tax could help combat the country's rapidly increasing obesity rate.