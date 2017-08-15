VnExpress International
soft drink
Vietnam bans sale of soft drinks in schools: PM

Advertisements of soft drinks and other ‘unhealthy products’ are also being blacklisted, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam chews over special consumption tax on sugary drinks

The tax could help combat the country's rapidly increasing obesity rate.
 
