It's snow time: Cold front descends on northern Vietnam
Temperatures have dropped to below freezing up in the mountains.
S Korean leader hails Vietnam's amazing U23 Asian Cup run
‘I saw real sporting spirit in the blizzard,’ said S. Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Heavy snow threatens to delay Vietnam vs Uzbekistan U23 Asian Cup final
The organizer will make an announcement just an hour before the game, which is scheduled for 3p.m. today.
January 27, 2018 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Have a merry white Christmas on the roof of Vietnam
An icy grip took hold of Fansipan, the highest mountain in Indochina, on Monday night.
December 19, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Snow falls in tropical Saigon, sort of
A new snow park is wooing families who want to beat the early summer heat.
March 28, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Tokyo hit by first November snow in over half a century
The Japanese capital experiences its first November snow in 54 years, surprising residents and slowing rush hour trains.
November 25, 2016 | 09:52 am GMT+7