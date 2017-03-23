VnExpress International
The silence of the snails

This restaurant in Hanoi is not just famous for its tasty snail dishes, but for its use of sign language

Five Vietnamese dishes that have got global gourmets talking

Let's rule out 'pho' and sample the rising stars of Vietnamese cuisine.
 
