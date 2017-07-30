The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
slum
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Ho Chi Minh City seeks private investment to relocate canal slums
The city wants to shift 20,000 shanty houses, but the estimated cost is almost $2 billion.
Life falling apart in Saigon slum
Dozens of families are holding out for more resettlement money before they leave the crumbling Nguyen Kieu area.
What lies ahead for Saigon’s once-feared slum?
Residents have been left in limbo for the past 17 years waiting for the bulldozers to come steaming in.
August 08, 2017 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Drug district in highly-populated Saigon slum set for demolition
There's going to be no hiding when the builders move in.
July 31, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7