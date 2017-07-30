VnExpress International
Ho Chi Minh City seeks private investment to relocate canal slums

The city wants to shift 20,000 shanty houses, but the estimated cost is almost $2 billion.

Life falling apart in Saigon slum

Dozens of families are holding out for more resettlement money before they leave the crumbling Nguyen Kieu area. 

What lies ahead for Saigon’s once-feared slum?

Residents have been left in limbo for the past 17 years waiting for the bulldozers to come steaming in.
August 08, 2017 | 04:42 pm GMT+7

Drug district in highly-populated Saigon slum set for demolition

There's going to be no hiding when the builders move in.
July 31, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7
 
