VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag skytrain
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Chinese sky train contractor owes VND554 billion ($24.8 million)

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong sky train project is running behind schedule because the main construction company has not paid many subcontractors. There are ...
 
go to top