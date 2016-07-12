The most read Vietnamese newspaper
El Nino looms large in 2017 with drought and strong typhoons forecast for Vietnam
The rainy season is likely to return later than usual this year, and summer will be hotter, a senior meteorologist said.
Vietnam’s shrimp industry faces rough year with $3.4 bln export target
Shrimp exports in 2016 rose 6.7 percent from a year ago to $3.15 billion
Affluent China emerges as Vietnam’s major seafood buyer
Seafood producers in Vietnam are expected to cash in on China’s rising consumption.
February 02, 2017 | 07:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s seafood exports could be left fishing in 2017
Environmental disasters and slowing global demand have left the industry all at sea.
January 20, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Japan tightens inspections on shrimp shipments from Vietnam
The island nation now screens every last shrimp export for a banned antibiotic.
December 22, 2016 | 11:13 am GMT+7
Vietnam detects banned chemicals in 134 batches of catfish exports
The reputation of some exporters is on the line, with one already banned by the European Union.
December 20, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese shrimp make it big in America
Climate change wiped out competitive shrimp stocks, paving the way for Vietnamese exports.
October 27, 2016 | 01:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese shrimp exports under more toxic scrutiny
Shipments are being sent back due to high levels of antibiotics and heavy metals.
October 18, 2016 | 07:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam eyes bigger share in Australia’s shrimp market
The seafood industry is also hoping for a rebound after exports plunged last year.
September 12, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Drought and fish deaths drown Vietnam’s seafood exports
Processing factories are floundering to find something to process.
August 04, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Saltwater threatens to drown nearly half of Vietnam's paddy fields
If nothing's done, "the [Mekong] delta's agricultural production will be exhausted in the next three years."
July 12, 2016 | 08:05 pm GMT+7
Drought killing Vietnamese shrimp hits seafood exports
Vietnam exports about $7 billion worth of seafood each year, mostly from waters off its southern coast, and the industry has started to feel the impact of the worst drought and ...
June 13, 2016 | 07:37 pm GMT+7
Historic drought costs Vietnam $670 million
The worst drought and saltwater intrusion in almost a century has cost Vietnam VND15 trillion ($669 million) so far this year in agriculture losses, according to a government ...
June 01, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Shrimp farmers going broke due to severe drought
Vietnam is struggling against the worst drought and salinity in almost a century, and the historic natural disaster has taken a heavy toll on the southernmost province of Ca Mau, ...
May 27, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
Historic drought ravages Vietnam's shrimp farms
The worst drought and saltwater intrusion in almost a century have cost the Southeast Asian country about VND 6.4 trillion ($287 million) in the first four months of this year, ...
May 19, 2016 | 06:21 pm GMT+7
