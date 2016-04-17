VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag shoe company
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Strike turns violent as 2,000 workers protest at Taiwanese shoe firm

More than 2,000 employees from a Taiwanese shoe company gathered at the factory gate on April 15, and threw rotten eggs and shrimp paste at anyone ...
 
go to top