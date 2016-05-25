The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Shinzo Abe
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump seeks better economic ties with Tokyo, says 'Japan has been winning' on trade
The American president was speaking in Tokyo on the second day of a 12-day Asian trip expected to be dominated by North Korea and trade.
Japan PM's party suffers historic defeat in Tokyo poll, popular governor wins big
The LDP has been hit by a scandal over suspicions - denied by the premier - that Abe helped a friend's business ...
Japan's Abe reaffirms conviction that TPP benefits Asia-Pacific
TPP is not losing momentum, Abe says.
May 17, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Trump to Abe: US to boost military defense against NKorea
Trump made clear that 'the United States stands with its allies Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat that North Korea continues to pose.'
April 06, 2017 | 08:54 am GMT+7
Japan, Australia to strengthen defence ties, stress importance of TPP
Both countries' leaders spoke of their desire to see the TPP ratified, despite opposition from Trump.
January 15, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Japan logs ninth monthly price fall in November
Core consumer prices declined 0.4 percent on-year.
December 27, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Japan election key to world's biggest nuclear plant and Abe's energy policy
A prefectural election result will decide the fate of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station - the biggest nuclear plant in the world.
October 14, 2016 | 08:34 pm GMT+7
Yen slips as Tokyo stocks soar after Japan elections
Landslide win for Japan's Abe feeds stimulus hopes.
July 11, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Japan: Re-drafting would shatter the glass-like TPP trade deal
American presidential candidates are turning their backs on the Trans-Pacific Partnership and pushing to rewrite the deal. Japan has become the first country member to make a firm ...
July 02, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Obama to make history, stirs debate with Hiroshima visit
Barack Obama will on Friday becomes the first U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, site of the world's first atomic bombing, a gesture Washington and Tokyo hope will showcase their ...
May 27, 2016 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Japan PM Abe to meet with Obama, Cameron ahead of G7 summit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold bilateral meetings on Wednesday evening with U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of a summit of ...
May 25, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Japan eyes more foreign workers, stealthily challenging immigration taboo
Desperately seeking an antidote to a rapidly aging population, Japanese policymakers are exploring ways to bring in more foreign workers without calling it an "immigration policy".
April 26, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s new PM to participate at G7 Summit in Japan
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc confirmed he will attend the G7 Summit in Japan late this May during a reception hosted by Japanese Ambassador Fukuda Hiroshi, according to Vietnam ...
April 11, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Japan business mood sours to 3-year low, adds to doubt over 'Abenomics'
TOKYO - Business sentiment among Japan's big manufacturers deteriorated to the lowest in nearly three years and is expected to worsen in the coming quarter, a closely watched ...
April 01, 2016 | 10:19 am GMT+7
North Korea in focus as Washington nuclear summit kicks off
North Korea's nuclear defiance will feature prominently during the first day of a major security summit hosted by President Barack Obama in Washington Thursday.
March 31, 2016 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter