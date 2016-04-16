The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam market down for another day as Asian stocks suffer new crush
The benchmark VN-Index closed 9 percent lower than a week ago.
Asia stocks hit 9-1/2-year high, markets await BOJ, ECB meetings
Shares scaled near-decade peak on Thursday, bolstered by a surge in global stocks to a record high on strong U.S. ...
Vietnam's Party chief orders probe into CEO-turned-politician over tangled business ties
The vice minister of industry and trade reportedly holds shares worth $4.3 million in a company she ran when it was state-owned.
February 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia stocks gain as Brexit fears ebb slightly, pound surges
Asian stocks gained early on Monday as rising expectations of Britain voting to remain in the European Union lifted risk sentiment and the pound jumped against its peers.
June 20, 2016 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Oil down ahead of producer meeting, dollar slips
Crude oil prices fell on Friday ahead of a weekend meeting that could yield an output freeze by major producers, while the U.S. dollar and stocks across the globe edged lower but ...
April 16, 2016 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
