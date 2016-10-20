VnExpress International
Mystery foreign investor buys $396 million stake in dairy giant Vinamilk

The buyer paid 24 percent more than the asking price to seal the deal.

Vinamilk's Jan-Sep gross profit jumps 28 percent ahead of share sale

The government's investment arm SCIC is set to sell a 9 percent stake in the dairy giant this year.

Vietnam’s govt urged to sell entire stake in dairy giant Vinamilk

Selling off small stakes individually could cost the government $1 billion.
