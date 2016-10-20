The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
share sale
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Mystery foreign investor buys $396 million stake in dairy giant Vinamilk
The buyer paid 24 percent more than the asking price to seal the deal.
Vinamilk's Jan-Sep gross profit jumps 28 percent ahead of share sale
The government's investment arm SCIC is set to sell a 9 percent stake in the dairy giant this year.
Vietnam’s govt urged to sell entire stake in dairy giant Vinamilk
Selling off small stakes individually could cost the government $1 billion.
October 20, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7