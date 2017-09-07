VnExpress International
Indonesia evacuates Papua villagers after separatist shootings at the police

More than 340 villagers have been evacuated from Papua as separatists group fired at the police. 

Eyeing independence in the EU

Catalonia, which is expected to pass a law Wednesday opening the way for a referendum on independence from Spain, ...
 
