The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
seafood
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Get your claws into a crab-induced food coma in Saigon
Prepare to shell out for a sweet treat of Saigon.
Vietnamese exporters in the dark about changes to US food quality regulations
A lack of knowledge about these changes could lead to 'significant' drops in Vietnam’s agriculture exports to the ...
Why is this Vietnamese island called seafood lovers' heaven?
Ly Son in central Vietnam is emerging as a new offshore wonder for tourists.
April 18, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s shrimp industry faces rough year with $3.4 bln export target
Shrimp exports in 2016 rose 6.7 percent from a year ago to $3.15 billion
February 24, 2017 | 09:45 am GMT+7
South Korea raises scrutiny on frozen Vietnamese shrimp
Other key export markets have taken similar measures, raising simmering concerns about food safety.
February 16, 2017 | 12:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese seafood exporters scammed in payment fraud schemes
Industry group VASEP has asked its members to stay vigilant against potential letter-of-credit scams that could cost them thousands of dollars.
January 14, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam detects banned chemicals in 134 batches of catfish exports
The reputation of some exporters is on the line, with one already banned by the European Union.
December 20, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese shrimp exports under more toxic scrutiny
Shipments are being sent back due to high levels of antibiotics and heavy metals.
October 18, 2016 | 07:15 pm GMT+7
Seafood lovers, choose wisely
You'd better stay away from species living near the seabed within 20 nautical miles of the four central provinces affected by mass fish deaths in Vietnam: Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, ...
September 23, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam eyes bigger share in Australia’s shrimp market
The seafood industry is also hoping for a rebound after exports plunged last year.
September 12, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s seafood industry feels the pinch after mass fish deaths
Taiwanese fish killer Formosa urged to bear financial responsibility for Vietnamese seafood producers.
August 26, 2016 | 01:33 pm GMT+7
Drought killing Vietnamese shrimp hits seafood exports
Vietnam exports about $7 billion worth of seafood each year, mostly from waters off its southern coast, and the industry has started to feel the impact of the worst drought and ...
June 13, 2016 | 07:37 pm GMT+7
Consumers shy away from seafood despite diving prices
Efforts by authorities, traders and fishermen to prove that seafood is still safe have failed to convince consumers in areas hit by mass fish deaths, who are still avoiding ...
May 04, 2016 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
Pollution the prime suspect for mass fish deaths on Vietnam’s central coast
Masses of lifeless fish are continuing to wash up along the coast of central Vietnam, and experts are debating the mysterious cause of their deaths.
April 22, 2016 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter