saline intrusion
UN backs Vietnam's call for $48.5 mln in aid to combat record drought
The United Nations has said it will call on the international community to pool a $48.5 million aid package following a request from the Vietnamese ...
Parched Mekong Delta to receive extra water in April
A large volume of fresh water from the Mekong River is expected to reach Vietnam on April 12, providing much ...
