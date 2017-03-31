The most read Vietnamese newspaper
salination
Vietnam needs natural disaster strategy after $2 bln in damage caused last year - PM
Damage caused by natural disasters trimmed about 1 percent off Vietnam's gross domestic product in 2016.
Vietnamese PM orders rice revolution to raise quality of production
Falling rice exports have prompted the government to rethink its strategy.
Vietnam tries to keep its head above water as scientists warn of sinking Mekong Delta
By 2100, half of the Mekong Delta could be swamped by rising sea levels.
March 31, 2017 | 06:30 pm GMT+7